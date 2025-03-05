Please wait...
Bell Media renews English, French Traitors for S3 

Bell Media has renewed English and French language versions of The Traitors

NEWS BRIEF: Canadian broadcast group Bell Media has handed season three renewals to both its English and French language versions of The Traitors.

The English-Canadian adaptation is an original for streamer Crave, while the French-language version is for network Noovo. Both versions of the psychological reality series are produced by Entourage in association with Bell Media and hosted by Karine Vanasse. All3Media handles all international rights for the format, which was created by All3-backed Dutch outfit IDTV.

