Bell Media picks up unscripted from Sphere Abacus

Outback Crystal Hunters

NEWS BRIEF: Bell Media has picked up more than 50 hours of unscripted content from London-based distributor Sphere Abacus ahead of Mipcom later this month.

The deal brokered by sales director Anne Corsak, includes a slew of series including reality series Outback Truckers, Outback Opal Hunters and Outback Crystal Hunters all produced by Prospero Productions in Australia. True crime series Killer Performance from Monster Films in the US, FirstLook TV’s #Dead2Me and Barbie Uncovered: A Dream House Divided which explores the little-known story behind one of the world’s most iconic brands, produced by Two Rivers Media, are all also included.

C21 reporter 10-10-2024 ©C21Media
