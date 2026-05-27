Bell Media doubles down on romance IP for Crave with new book option

Bell Media-owned streaming service Crave has optioned the rights to Five Brothers, a contemporary romance novel from American author Penelope Douglas.

The Canadian streaming service said it plans to adapt the book, which was published in 2024, into a multi-season series.

The book follows a woman navigating the personal dynamics and secrets of the five Jaeger brothers, Macon, Army, Iron, Dallas and Trace. It landed on the New York Times bestseller list and also grew its audience through Kindle Unlimited and BookTok.

The option deal comes after the major success of Crave’s gay ice hockey drama Heated Rivalry, which became one of the most talked-about TV hits in recent years and rekindled interest in the romance genre.

Bell Media has not said whether the book already has a producer and/or writer attached, or whether it plans to put out a request for proposal.

“Heated Rivalry proved there is global appetite for sexy, sophisticated and mainstream romance stories,” said Carlyn Klebuc, Bell Media’s general manager of original programming.

“With complex lead characters, a boundary-pushing story and a built-in audience, we’re excited to develop Crave’s next big swing in the romance genre.”