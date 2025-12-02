Belgium’s VRT commissions local version of All3Media International’s Sort Your Life Out

CONTENT LONDON: VRT in Belgium has become the latest international broadcaster to commission a local adaptation of All3Media International format Sort Your Life Out.

Produced by All3Media Belgium, the new Flemish Belgium version will be the twelfth adaptation of Optomen Television’s Rose D’Or-nominated factual entertainment and lifestyle series.

The lifestyle show sees an expert team helping families declutter and transform their homes in just seven days.

Originally created by Optomen Television for BBC One, UK, Sort Your Life Out has been commissioned for a six-part Belgian run.

The deal was announced here one the first day of Content London where the show was nominated for a Rose D’Or award in the Factual Entertainment and Reality category last night.

A debut series of the Spanish version of Sort Your Life Out, created by Lavinia Audiovisual, is also confirmed to launch on RTVE in 2026, under the title Ordena tu vida.

The format has also been adapted across further European territories including in Norway on TV2, the Netherlands on SBS6, France on TF1, Denmark on TV2, Finland on MTV Oy and Germany on RTL. Media One’s & Core Production’s adapted a version for TV Prima in the Czech Republic, a Swedish version was produced by Strix for TV4.

In addition, Warner Bros Discovery commissioned an 8×60’ hour series from South Pacific Pictures in New Zealand

Stephen Driscoll, exec VP for EMEA at the show’s distributor All3Media International, said: “Showing us all how we can bring a sense of calm to the chaos of family life, the Sort Your Life Out format is perfect for broadcasters looking to create feel-good, relatable and cost-effective content that puts the spotlight on sustainability, organisation, home renovation, upcycling and recycling.”