Belgium’s Be Entertainment seeks takers for Dream Job in Paradise

Nathalie Meskens hosts the Belgian version of Dream Job in Paradise

Belgium-based distributor Be Entertainment has taken on a reality competition format in which duos compete to land jobs as resort managers at a luxurious paradise location.

Set to launch on VTM in Belgium on February 22, Dream Job in Paradise comes from producer Lecter Media. In the show, six pairs are tested on all aspects of the hotel industry, from front office to housekeeping, catering to dealing with guests.

In addition to an expert jury, including a hotelier and a business coach, the participants are  judged by the hotel’s owners and staff, with the winners getting a contract to run the luxury resort.

The Belgian version is hosted by Nathalie Meskens and was filmed in Zanzibar towards the end of 2021.

Lecter Media, known for its “retrotainment” format Greetings From 19XX, created the format and will represent the rights in the Netherlands, Germany and the US. All other territories will be handled by Be Entertainment.

Nico Franks
