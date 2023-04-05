Bejuba boards animated comedy Grounded from Pipsqueak, Hey Daisy Moon

Toronto-based distributor Bejuba! Entertainment has picked up the world distribution rights to 2D animated buddy comedy Grounded.

The 52×11’ series, created by Mike Blum of US-based Pipsqueak Animation and Remy Labaki of Scotland’s Hey Daisy Moon Productions, is in development and currently seeking broadcast and production partners.

Aimed at kids aged 6-11, the project follows two free-spirited caterpillars who missed the butterfly call but still exuberantly embrace their unique outlook from the bottom rung of their sky-high society.

Bejuba! Entertainment president Tatiana Kober has boarded the project as an executive producer.

Pipsqueak Animation has worked in various capacities on projects including Fifi: Cat Therapist, Get My Goat and Samurai! Daycare for companies including DreamWorks TV, Cartoon Network, MTV, Netflix and Disney, while emerging prodco Hey Daisy Moon employs specialises in high-quality animation.

Bejuba!, which was founded 20 years ago and has offices in Canada, France and the US, has previously partnered with companies including Andarta Pictures, Collingwood and Co, Lupus Films and Baboon Animation (USA).