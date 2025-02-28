Bectu calls for action on rest breaks as research shows huge health and safety risk to crew

UK film and TV trade union Bectu has called for action on ‘broken turnaround,’ after new research by the union reveals how widespread the practice is – and the severe physical and mental health impact it has on crew.

A worker is considered to have ‘broken turnaround’ when they are required by their employer to return to work within less than 11 consecutive hours in each 24-hour period.

This is in breach of workplace rights set out in Regulation 10 of The Working Time Regulations 1998.

Bectu’s recent poll of nearly 500 film and TV crew revealed that broken turnaround is commonly used on UK productions, and highlighted its detrimental impact – from falling asleep at the wheel and accidents on set to mental health struggles, missed family events and an inability to maintain a work/life balance.

Bectu surveyed 447 film and TV crew in February 2025. Responses came from crew working in a variety of roles, including as grips, in costume, hair and makeup, lighting and locations.

Of crew surveyed, 40% said they were frequently asked to break turnaround, and a further 34% were sometimes asked to break turnaround. Just 4% said they had not been asked to break turnaround on any of their last three jobs.

Over 90% said breaking turnaround impacted their ability to do their job safely and effectively.

When asked about the effect of working broken turnaround, one in four respondents mentioned either driving while tired, falling asleep or nearly falling asleep at the wheel, getting into crashes and/or car accidents, and ‘near-misses.’

Crew also spoke of the pressure to accept broken turnaround as standard, with many saying it felt like an expectation they couldn’t refuse.

One respondent said: “Working long days as a runner, feeling like I needed to prove myself and I couldn’t say no as they wouldn’t recommend me for future projects. I was driving to and from set and sometimes had to pull over and have a rest in the car due to hours overworked and sometimes slept in my car as I didn’t feel safe to drive and had no means of accommodation.”

Bectu is now calling on the Producers Alliance for Cinema & Television (Pact), streamers and broadcasters to meet with the union to discuss broken turnaround and the huge occupational health hazards it can create.

It comes after Pact and Bectu reached a new agreement for working conditions on scripted after lengthy negotiations in 2022, which featured numerous clauses relating to broken turnaround.

Bectu said its members are reporting that clauses pertaining to broken turnaround in some Bectu agreements are not being applied correctly on a number of UK productions, including workers receiving an enhancement of their hourly rate for breaking turnaround rather than an additional payment on top – as is established across the scripted TV and film industry in other agreements.

The union strongly believes that crew should have a proper 11-hour break in every 24 hours or compensatory rest to help establish clear boundaries between work and personal life and mitigate health and safety risks both on and offsite, such as driving to and from set.

As UK film and TV production starts to pick up following a prolonged downturn, Bectu is calling on the industry to discuss setting boundaries on the use of broken turnaround to enable crew to maintain a healthier work/life balance.

Bectu national secretary Spencer Macdonald said: “Changes to how broken turnaround is applied were not made explicit during our negotiations with Pact and were therefore not part of our consultation with or balloting of Bectu members – meaning they did not have the opportunity to understand or vote on them.

“Many Bectu members have since reported the negative impact of these unagreed changes, including making unsociable hours a more regular occurrence, and this is clearly a critical health, safety and wellbeing issue.

“Time with friends and family is finite and you can’t spend money to get more of it or reclaim it when it’s gone. Therefore, having quality time before starting work again is what matters most to crew.

“Film and TV crew have undergone a particularly challenging 18 months in what can already be a very precarious industry to work in. Worryingly, many respondents to our survey told us of their fear of being replaced and pressure to simply accept broken turnaround as part of the job.

“But our research clearly shows the detrimental impact of broken turnaround and excessive hours. Fatigue, missing family events, severe mental health struggles, accidents and near misses – the effect on crew is clear and we are calling on Pact, streamers and broadcasters to come to the table to help resolve this issue.”