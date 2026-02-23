Bear Grylls shows among 500-hour package of factual picked up by Insight TV

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Dutch unscripted channels operator and content producer Insight TV has acquired more than 500 hours of factual content, including Bear Grylls programming.

The package deal, closed ahead of this week’s London TV Screenings, spans genres such as travel, nature, automotive and science for the company’s offering of FAST and pay TV channels.

Bear Grylls-fronted shows have been picked up from Propagate Distribution, with a wide array of additional titles licensed from sales houses like Cineflix Rights, Boat Rocker Studios, Sphere Abacus, Keshet International, Fred Media and Canamedia Partners.

The deals were concluded by Alex Maldini, director of acquisitions and content partnerships, and Sarah Reed, director of channels and programming at Insight TV.

Reed said: “These acquisitions strengthen our genre-defined FAST channel brands, while further enhancing the multi factual mix within our pay TV portfolio. We’ve invested in proven categories with strong international demand and cross-platform performance.”