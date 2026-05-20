Beach House Pictures enrols in Panda School, uncovers China’s early secret weapons

Beach House Pictures, the Fremantle-owned production company based in Singapore, has unveiled two new factual productions: three-part docuseries Panda School and single documentary Secret Weapons of China’s First Emperor.

Panda School (3×60’) follows a class of giant panda cubs as they acquire the skills needed to survive in the wild. Filmed at a specialist facility in the mountains of China’s Sichuan Province, the series is narrated by actor and comedian Jimmy O Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians) and tracks the cubs’ personalities and developmental milestones.

The docuseries is produced for National Geographic Channel EMEA, with Fremantle holding global distribution rights outside Nat Geo’s territory footprint in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Hannah Hoare serves as series director while Nell Gordon and Drew Jones executive produce for Nat Geo, alongside Beach House’s creative director Donovan Chan.

Secret Weapons of China’s First Emperor (1×60’) explores the military innovations that underpinned the rise of China’s first empire. Produced in collaboration with China Media Group, the doc draws on exclusive access, immersive reconstructions and recent archaeological findings to explore how Qin Shi Huang unified rival states more than 2,000 years ago.

The film will air in China on CCTV and in Australia on SBS, with Fremantle distributing globally outside China. Chan and Rob Sixsmith executive produce for Beach House, with Han Wein and Tian Yuan are exec producing for China Media Group.

“We’re always looking for stories that combine distinctive access with universal audience appeal,” Chan said. “Panda School is an uplifting, endearing, character-driven series with humour and real emotional stakes, following the cubs’ journeys to tell a purpose-driven story about protecting an iconic species. Secret Weapons of China’s First Emperor achieves remarkable access along with cutting-edge archaeology to bring fresh insight to one of the most fascinating and consequential chapters in Chinese history.”

The announcements add to a busy period for Beach House Pictures, which has recently secured commissions including 60 Day Hustle, a coproduction with Sonic Gods bringing an Amazon US format to Singapore; The Longest Wait, a feature doc following the Indonesian national football team; Ed Stafford’s Rite of Passage, a six-part adventure series coproduced with Arrow Media; and Ski Dreams, which documents Singapore’s first professional alpine skiers’ journey to the Winter Olympics.