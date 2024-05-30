Former Vice Media exec Bea Hegedus joins UK prodco Box to Box Films

London-based Box to Box Films has appointed Bea Hegedus as chief commercial officer after the exec left her role as executive MD of global distribution at youth-skewing company Vice Media Group earlier this month.

From June, Hegedus will oversee all commercial aspects of the company’s operations, including marketing, brand partnerships, diversifying revenue streams and driving business growth as well as heading up a new internal partnerships team. She will report to MD Samantha Lawrence and work closely with co-founders James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin as part of the senior leadership team.

Her appointment comes after Formula 1: Drive to Survive prodco Box to Box secured financial backing in the form of a minority stake from US-based VC firm Bruin Capital in January. Since the Bruin investment, sports-focused Box to Box has also appointed Former Shine TV executive Tom Hutchings as executive producer, and unveiled two new projects.

The first is an unscripted series set during the off-season of the US National Women’s Soccer League, with Alex Baskin’s banner 32 Flavors; and a docuseries and feature film about the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) motorcycle races, with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Channing Tatum’s Free Association.

The prodco said the VC investment has allowed the company “to fast track its plans to bolster the senior team, self-finance projects and expand into new verticals and territories.”

Aside from her four-year stint at Vice, Hegedus is a former VP of global scripted content at ITV Studios. She also held executive positions at Viaplay, Lionsgate, Fox Television, Silver Reel, Ashgate Media and Distraction Formats.

“Box to Box is a major cinematic force telling powerful stories in a unique and compelling way, and I have long admired their work and team. It is a privilege to join a company that is already so incredibly successful and accomplished, and I’m very excited to help spearhead the next phase of ambitious growth and future-facing innovation,” said Hegedus.

Lawrence added: “We are thrilled Bea is joining us – her unparalleled focus on innovative commercial models, combined with her expertise across the ever-changing media landscape means that she is the perfect person to help Box To Box take advantage of the amazing opportunities that are presenting themselves.”