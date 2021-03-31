Be-Entertainment takes on pop quizzers

- Home
- News
- Departments
- Sections
- Reports
- Mediabase
- Events
- Podcast
- C21FM
- C21TV
- C21Screenings
- Schedule Watch
- My C21
- Jobs
Belgian distributor Be-Entertainment has added musical TV competition Pop Quiz Champions to its international sales slate.
The show will launch on April 1 on VTM in Belgium and is produced by Belgian prodco Panenka (Taboo and Switch).
It will feature non-celebrity duos, accompanied by a celebrity, answering pop quiz questions to test their knowledge of pop music, as well as live music from the house band.
A second VTM format, The Celebrity Guessing Game: Guess What?, has also been added to the Be-Entertainment slate.
Locally titled De Omgekeerde Wereld, the show is slated to premiere on April 12. Produced by Koeken Troef, the format sees two non-celebrity duos compete against each other to answer general knowledge questions and guess how smart and skilful the country’s favourite celebrities are.