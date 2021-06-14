BBCS Productions adds history, arts director

BBC Studios (BBCS) Productions has hired a commissioning exec from parent company the BBC as creative director for history and arts in its documentary unit.

Abigail Priddle will take on the new role in September. She will be tasked with providing creative leadership to production teams, playing a major role in developing the strategy for history and arts as well as executive producing titles.

Priddle will also oversee a portfolio of projects for clients in the UK, US and beyond. She will be based in London but will spend time across the UK managing productions.

Previously, Priddle was commissioning editor, specialist factual, for religion and ethics at the BBC, where she oversaw shows such as The Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story, The Trump Show, Bent Coppers, Chris Packham: Asperger’s & Me, What’s the Matter with Tony Slattery?, Amazing Hotels, Inside the Factory and Confronting Holocaust Denial with David Baddiel.

Tom McDonald, MD of BBCS Productions Factual, said: “Abigail has shown extraordinary range in commissioning; championing indies big and small, nurturing on-screen talent and supporting new directors.

“She’s also passionate about quality and delivery – traits that are incredibly important for our content – so we feel very lucky she’s joining BBCS and know she’ll have an enormous impact in the Documentary Unit.”