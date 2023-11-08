BBCS launches scripted label River Pictures led by Andrew Morrissey, Michael Parke

BBC Studios is launching a London- and Liverpool-based scripted production label led by two of its drama exec producers, Andrew Morrissey and Michael Parke.

River Pictures will have offices in both Liverpool and London and has taken inspiration from both the Mersey and Thames rivers for the name of the new outfit. One of River Pictures’ remits will be to bring strong regional voices to screen.

The label will be part of BBC Studios’ scripted production division and both Morrissey and Parke will report into BBC Studios president of scripted productions, Mark Linsey.

Morrissey and Parke were previously drama executive producers at BBC Studios. Their credits include both seasons of Jimmy McGovern’s BAFTA winning series Time and all three seasons of the RTE hit Smother.

In 2024, they have two commissions coming to screen, Irish crime series Blackshore for RTÉ and factual drama Kidnapped for BBC Three, which tells the story of Chloe Ayling, a British model who was abducted in Italy in 2017.

Linsey said: “Andrew and Michael are two incredibly talented storytellers who can deliver authentic, complicated stories that have impact in a way that is thought-provoking and always accessible to a wide audience. Aside from their current productions they have an exciting slate of titles and I can’t wait to see it coming to fruition under their new label.”

Morrissey and Parke said: “We’re very proud of the shows we have made with the team at BBC Studios and hugely excited for this new chapter and the commitment to making bold, ambitious and characterful drama in an environment that is creatively supportive.

“Having a base in Liverpool, as well as London, will allow us to build on the strong creative relationships we have established in the north-west when making Time and Kidnapped. We can’t wait to get going.”

River Pictures will open its doors for business later this year.