BBC’s Keeping Faith travels around Europe

Keeping Faith stars Eve Myles

NEWS BRIEF: Disney+ in the Netherlands and Belgium and Russian streamers Okko and Showjet have acquired all three seasons of BBC drama Keeping Faith.

The third season of Keeping Faith has also been picked up by Stod 2 in Iceland, TV4 Sweden, C-More in the Nordics and RTBF Belgium, while TV2 Denmark has picked up free TV rights to seasons one and two. Produced by Vox Pictures for S4C and BBC Wales and gap-financed by Nevision, Keeping Faith follows a solicitor whose husband goes missing after the birth of their third child.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 09-02-2022 ©C21Media
