BBCS Doc Unit hires Benson for development

BBC Studios Documentary Unit has hired Naomi Benson from WarnerMedia-owned UK producer Twenty Twenty as its new head of development.

Benson will join the commercial and production arm of the UK pubcaster this month, reporting to the Documentary Unit’s creative director of development, Cate Hall.

Her new role will see her provide editorial direction with a special focus on growth into new territories and with new buyers.

Benson joined Twenty Twenty in 2016 as a development exec with 13 years’ experience in development and production and has overseen the development team since early 2020.

Her credits there include Save Our Squad with David Beckham for Disney+; returning competition format All That Glitters for BBC2; returning social history format A House Through Time; The Choir: Our School by the Tower, both for BBC2; and BBC1’s flagship science doc Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?

Prior to Twenty Twenty, Benson worked at Voltage, DSP and Lion, where her development credits included 24 Hours in the Past (BBC1), National Treasures Live (BBC1), Edwardian Farm and Wartime Farm (BBC2) and Outbreak Investigation (National Geographic).