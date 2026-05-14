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BBC’s comedy chief Jon Petrie unveils line-up and issues challenge to rivals

Amy Gledhill created and stars in Opening Up

The BBC has announced a slate of new and returning comedy shows, including Northern Ireland-set sitcom Hopley Hall and relationship comedy Opening Up.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the UK public broadcaster, revealed the roster of fresh content and established favourites at the BBC Comedy Festival in Liverpool. He also challenged rival channels and streamers to make more comedy content of their own.

Hopley Hall (working title, 6×30’) is coproduced by Nice One Productions and Birdie Pictures. Starring Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), it follows the staff and volunteers who run an historic and shabby Grade 1 listed house in the countryside of Northern Ireland.

Opening Up (6×30’) is produced by Avalon and created and written by Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Amy Gledhill (Alma’s Not Normal) and Nic Sampson (Starstruck). Set in Manchester, it tells the story of Penny (Gledhill) and Rhys, a long-term couple who try to fix their faltering sex life by sleeping with other people.

Shows returning for third seasons include Amandaland, Black Ops, Am I Being Unreasonable, Things You Should Have Done, Such Brave Girls and Mammoth.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down is back for an eighth season, while Twenty Years of Not Going Out (wt) will celebrate Lee Mack’s enduring studio sitcom.

Petrie said: “What sets the BBC apart is that we are British comedy’s biggest backer by far. And in tough times, when there is less and less scripted comedy on television, that matters even more.

“Because the BBC does not back comedy to make money. We back it for laughs. And if we weren’t here to support comedy properly, the simple truth is there would be a lot less of it. A lot less space for original voices. A lot less room to take risks.

“The case for comedy is stronger than it is often given credit for. And as other channels and streamers wake up to the fact that comedy can land like no other genre, our message to them is simple: make more. We welcome the competition. Quite literally, the more the merrier.”

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Neil Batey 14-05-2026 ©C21Media
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