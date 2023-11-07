BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World gets second run

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster the BBC has ordered a second season of reality competition format Celebrity Race Across the World for BBC One and streaming platform iPlayer.

Produced by All3Media-owned Studio Lambert, the recommission comes after the success of this year’s first series, which featured celebrities such as All Saints singer Melanie Blatt and racing driver Billy Monger travelling from Africa to the Arctic. It was commissioned by Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events. All3Media International handles global sales.