BBC4 puts Pale Sister in spotlight

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a one-woman reimagining of Antigone directed by Sir Trevor Nunn for its arts and culture channel BBC4.

Produced by Anglica Films and Nevision in association with Riverside Studios, Pale Sister will be presented as part of BBC Lights Up, a major festival of UK theatre adapted for TV and radio at a time when theatres throughout the UK are closed due to the pandemic.

The 1×75’ special retells Sophocles’ Greek tragedy from the point of view of her sister, Ismene, as she recounts Antigone’s infamous defiance of their uncle, the king of Thebes, and decides what to do as the pressure mounts to act.

Actor Lisa Dwan (Bloodlands, Top Boy) will play the role of Ismene, as well as produce the special along with Andrew Fettis.

Pale Sister has been written by Colm Tóibín, with Sally Angel, Anne Morrison and Emma Cahusac serving as executive producers.

Anne Morrison, creative director, factual, Nevision, said: “Pale Sister is a dynamic piece of theatre which is timely and holds a contemporary relevance, highlighting the power of protest and women’s continued struggle and courage in standing up to harsh and wilful male authority.”