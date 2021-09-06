Please wait...
BBC3 lines up third Hot Property

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC’s online-only network BBC3 has renewed its dating format Hot Property for a third season, with YouTuber and musician Yung Filly again travelling around the UK to snoop around the homes of potential suitors for singletons looking for love.

Hot Property (8×30’) is a BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Production made by Digital Originals and commissioned by Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC3, and Dwayne Eaton, commissioning editor for BBC Entertainment.

