BBC3 drives into the Mist

NEWS BRIEF: Pubcaster BBC3 in the UK has greenlit a celebrity driving game series starring musician Mist.
Gassed Up (6×40’) will see Mist go head-to-head in a high-octane car challenge with a celebrity, supported by expert driver and Youtuber Becky Evans and pro-BMXer Ryan Taylor. The six-parter is from BBC Studios Factual Entertainment and is executive produced by Laura Bowen and James Corbin.