BBC2 orders 65+ music competition

BBC2 has commissioned Banijay UK-owned RDF to produce a series in which two famous names in music pick and mentor musicians over the age of 65 for a battle of the bands.

Rock of All Ages (4×60′, working title) will see Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and rapper Lady Leshurr select amateur musicians across the UK to form two bands that will battle it out and play an iconic music festival this summer.

Mentored by Martin and Lady Leshurr, the band members could be in their 70s, 80s and even 90s and will consist of singers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers.

The executive producer for the series is Dan Barraclough for RDF and it was commissioned by Patrick Holland, director of factual arts and classical music television at the BBC. The commissioning editors for the UK pubcaster are Emily Smith and Owen Courtney.

Holland said: “This promises to be a hugely inspiring, celebratory and emotional search to find some great musicians over 65 and put their creativity centre-stage.

“RDF first pitched this idea before the pandemic and it always promised to unite the generations through a shared love of great music. Now the programme has become even more timely and resonant, showing that it is never too late to realise your dreams.”

Barraclough, executive producer at RDF, said: “After the year we’ve had, with families kept apart from parents and grandparents, it was time to put the older generation centre stage and show that when it comes to music, you’re never too old to rock it out with the best of them.”