BBC, ZDF and France Télévisions unravel The Lady Grace Mysteries

The Lady Grace Mysteries, the world’s first female teenage detective

Pubcasters the BBC in the UK, Germany’s ZDF and France Télévisions have greenlit an Elizabethan detective series for tweens based on children’s books The Lady Grace Mysteries.

The 10×24’ live-action series is coproduced by France’s Cottonwood Media, the UK’s Coolabi Productions and ZDF Studios, the latter which will handle worldwide sales with Cottonwood’s parent company Federation Kids & Family.

The Lady Grace Mysteries is commissioned by the BBC for CBBC. ZDF is also a commissioning broadcaster, while France Télévisions has pre-bought the series.

The story follows the titular character, the world’s first female teenage detective, working as a private spy for Queen Elizabeth I.

The Lady Grace Mysteries books were initially written by English author Patricia Finney, with Sara Volger and Jan Burchett later joining as co-authors. There are 12 books in the series.

The lead writer on the adaptation is Anna McCleery (Free Rein, A Kind of Spark, Hollyoaks), while Cottonwood Media’s head of fiction Manon Ardisson and MD Alexander Jacob will oversee production. Jacob is also lead director.

Filming of the series, which targets 8-12s, is scheduled to take place in a British castle during spring 2025.

Karolina Kaminska 10-10-2024 ©C21Media
