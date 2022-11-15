BBC Wales commissions exclusive musical special fronted by actor/singer Luke Evans

BBC Cymru Wales has commissioned an exclusive one-hour musical special fronted by Luke Evans, of The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast fame, and produced by Cardiff’s Afanti Media.

Luke Evans Showtime! will be recorded at the ICC Newport this November and air in December on BBC One Wales and BBC Two.

It will see Evans performing tracks from his latest album, A Song for You, joined by talent including LeAnn Rimes, Olly Murs and Beverly Knight.

Before making it big in Hollywood, Evans cut his teeth in the West End with performances in Rent and Miss Saigon, and the BBC said the show will be an opportunity for the Welsh star to celebrate that side of his career and his love of musical performances.

The show’s producer is Jonathan Davies and it is executive produced and directed by Emyr Afan. It was commissioned by Julian Carey, commissioning editor for BBC Wales.

Afanti has previously produced live musical events including Songs of Praise (BBC One), the Mobo Music Awards (Channel 5), Eisteddfod yr Urdd (S4C), BBC Radio 6 Music Festival (BBC iPlayer) and Michael Ball – Showtime (BBC Wales and BBC Network).