BBC unveils slate of shows to celebrate naturalist Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday

UK public service broadcaster the BBC has commissioned a slate of new shows to coincide with the 100th birthday of famed broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough on May 8, including primetime series Secret Garden.

The week-long series of themed programming includes three new shows, as well as archive highlights from many of Attenborough’s landmark series, airing on BBC One and streaming on iPlayer.

Secret Garden is a 5×60’ series coproduced by ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll Productions, The Open University and The National Trust in association with Arte in France. It sees Attenborough reveal the lives of secretive creatures that inhabit the hidden world right on our doorsteps.

Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure (1×60’), meanwhile, is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and coproduced by PBS in the US. It sees Attenborough reflect on the making of the ground-breaking natural history series Life on Earth, which started filming in 1976.

David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth is jointly staged and produced by BBC Studios Music Productions and its Natural History Unit. Held on his birthday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, it honours Attenborough’s career through dramatic wildlife stories accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Jack Bootle, head of commissioning for specialist factual at the BBC, said: “It’s impossible to overstate what Sir David Attenborough has given us. His programmes have not only defined science and natural history broadcasting, but they have also changed how we see our planet and our place within it.

“This special week is a celebration of an extraordinary milestone and of a body of work that continues to inspire awe, curiosity and care for the natural world.”

Zai Bennett, CEO and chief creative officer of BBC Studios Global Content, said: “BBC Studios is honoured to be the custodians of this prestigious, once in a lifetime event that will allow everyone to celebrate David Attenborough’s extraordinary legacy.”