BBC Two tells Real Story of Inigo Philbrick

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Two in the UK has commissioned The Real Story of Inigo Philbrick, which tells the story of the meteoric rise and spectacular fall of Philbrick, once the art world’s go-to contemporary art broker.

The 3×60’ series was commissioned for BBC Arts by Alistair Pegg and is being produced by Canada’s Blue Ant Media. It has access to Philbrick and his fiancée Made in Chelsea star Victoria Baker-Harber, who were the subject of a six-month international manhunt by the FBI before Philbrick was tried and convicted. He is currently serving seven years in prison in Pennsylvania.