BBC Two renews Alma’s Not Normal

Sitcom Alma’s Not Normal stars Sophie Willan

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Two in the UK has ordered a second season of sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, produced by London-based Expectation.

The project, which centres on a family of eccentric unruly women, was written and executive produced by Sophie Willan, who stars as Alma. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, director of comedy commissioning, with Expectation’s Nerys Evans also serving as executive producer.

