BBC Two, iPlayer order one-hour Hannah Fry cancer doc from Curious Films

UK pubcaster BBC Two and the BBC’s iPlayer service have commissioned one-hour documentary Making Sense of Cancer with Hannah Fry from Curious Films.

Directed by Harriet Bird, the project follows mathematician, author and radio and TV presenter Professor Hannah Fry as she documents her cancer treatment and examines whether current medical thinking about how to tackle the disease needs reassessing.

The doc is executive produced by Curious Films’ Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell and was commissioned for BBC Two and iPlayer by Jack Bootle, head of commissioning, science and natural history.

Other recent green lights for Curious Films include Reclaiming Amy (BBC Two), which became the most-watched music documentary ever on BBC iPlayer; Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death (Channel 4); The People Vs Climate Change (BBC iPlayer); and Squad Goals 3: Dorking Til I Die (BBC Three).

Last month, the company revealed that TV executive Kim Shillinglaw, who was formerly a BBC Two controller and factual director at Endemol Shine, had joined as a non-executive director.