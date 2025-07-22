BBC Two, BBC World Service team up for weekly int’l current affairs programme

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Two is linking up with the BBC World Service’s investigative journalism unit BBC Eye for a weekly programme featuring international news stories from an alternating roster of the BBC’s global correspondents.

Global Eye will launch on BBC Two in the UK on September 8 in the 19.00 timeslot and feature reports from cities including Mumbai in India, Seoul in South Korea, Damascus in Syria and Abuja in Nigeria. It will be executive produced by Vara Szajkowski.