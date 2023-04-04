BBC Two adds Nadiya’s Simple Spices to recipe

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a six-part culinary series with Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, produced by Warner Bros Discovery-owned Wall To Wall Media and due to air later this year.

Ordered for BBC Two and on-demand platform iPlayer, Nadiya’s Simple Spices (6×30’) will see Hussain transform simple dishes using a different spice in each episode, blending the Bangladeshi influences of her childhood with some British favourites. It was commissioned by BBC head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events, Catherine Catton.