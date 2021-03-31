BBC tours UK for drama package

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned eight new scripted series from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England, including a thriller from the writers of Humans.

Better (6×60’), written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, who were behind the critically acclaimed sci-fi series for Channel 4, is produced by Sister for BBC1.

Set in Leeds, Better follows a corrupt police detective as she undergoes a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing but realises that is only achievable by bringing down the gangster she has come to love like a brother.

From Northern Ireland is police drama Blue Lights, from writers of The Salisbury Poisonings – Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn.

Produced by STV’s Two Cities Television and Gallagher Films for BBC1, the 6×60’ series tells the story of probationary police officers working in contemporary Belfast.

The Control Room (3×60’) from Hartswood Films for BBC1 is filmed and set in Scotland, telling the story of an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow when his world is turned upside down after receiving a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him.

Filmed and set in Wales is BBC1 thriller Wolf (working title), a 6×60’ series produced by Hartswood Films and APC Studios based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels.

Wolf sees the world of a family that becomes the victim of a psychopath’s cruel games collide with a detective as he obsessively tries to find evidence to convict the neighbour he believes murdered his eight-year-old brother in the 90s.

Produced by The Forge for BBC1, Rules of the Game is a four-part thriller about sexual politics in the modern workplace starring Maxine Peake (Shameless) as Sam, a hard-headed manager at a family run business in the North West.

Meanwhile on BBC3, Mammoth Screen-produced drama Grime Kids has been commissioned.

The 6×45’ series, inspired by DJ Target’s book of the same name, charts the rise of a group of young adults growing up in the late 1990s, dreaming of being able to make their voice heard through grime music.

Also ordered for BBC3 is 6×45’ mystery thriller Wrecked, which has been filmed in Northern Ireland and produced by Euston Films.

Wrecked follows a 19-year-old Sheffield lad named Jamie as a new recruit who joins a mega cruise ship crew in search of his missing sister. His sister was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and never made it home.

Finally, Manchester-set Domino Day, which follows a young witch who uses dating apps to hunt and feed on the energy of others, has been bought for BBC3.

The 6×45’ series has been produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and created and written by Lauren Sequiera.

The news comes as the BBC has announced a new writers’ room hub to be based in Salford, as part of the pubcaster’s drive to “strengthen decision-making and talent development outside of London.”

To lead the new Writersroom, the BBC has hired Jessica Loveland as the head of new writing. Loveland was previously head of the British Film Institute’s Network, a role she held from 2019. She has also worked as development executive for companies including Blinder Films and Creative England.

Piers Wenger, director, BBC Drama, said: “Telling stories that reflect the whole of the UK is about more than meeting quotas. It’s about enriching and emboldening what British drama means by honouring the true range of authorship across all of our nations and regions. I want to do more to celebrate that plurality. I want it to become an essential not-so-secret weapon and a core part of our USP.”