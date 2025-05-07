BBC to deliver Call the Midwife prequel series, feature film as S15 begins production

The BBC is expanding its hit period drama property Call the Midwife with a prequel series and a feature film.

The prequel TV series, set in East London during World War Two, will be made for the BBC in 2026, while producer Neal Street, in development with BBC Film, is producing a film set overseas in 1972 featuring characters from the existing TV show.

It comes as filming recently began on the 15th season of Call the Midwife, while a two-part Christmas Special, set partly in Hong Kong, has also been ordered in coproduction with PBS in the US.

The new projects will be written, created and produced by the all-female team that includes showrunner Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, who also produces. They will also helm season 16 together in due course.

The 8×60′ 15th season will be set in East London and air from January 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series will premiere on PBS and the PBS App later in 2026.

Further details about Neal Street’s Call the Midwife prequel TV series for the BBC and the film with BBC Film will be released later this year.

Call the Midwife is made by All3Media-owned Neal Street for the BBC in coproduction with PBS. Gaynor Holmes is the executive producer for the BBC.

The first season of Call the Midwife was originally inspired by Jennifer Worth’s books of the same name. BBC Studios distributes Call the Midwife globally.

The latest season of Call the Midwife averaged 7.8 million viewers, making it one of the UK’s biggest drama series across all channels and streamers. Part one of the 2024 Christmas special was the festive period’s most watched drama episode, with 8.9 million viewers.