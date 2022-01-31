Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers

Aimee-Ffion Edwards (left) and Poppy Lee Friar in Life & Death in the Warehouse

UK pubcaster the BBC’s youth-skewing network BBC Three, which is set to return as a linear channel tomorrow, has commissioned a factual drama feature about warehouse workers.

Life & Death in the Warehouse is directed and created by Joseph Bullman (Killed By My Debt, The Left Behind) and produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions.

New screenwriter Helen Black has written the 1×60’ factual drama, while Tracie Simpson and Aysha Rafaele serve as producer and executive producer respectively.

Life & Death in the Warehouse was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries, history and religion for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and Nick Andrews, head of content commissioning for BBC Wales. The commissioning editors are Emma Loach for BBC Factual and Julian Carey for BBC Wales.

Starring Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders, The Left Behind, Luther), Poppy Lee Friar (In My Skin, Ackley Bridge, My Name Is Leon) and Craig Parkinson (Line Of Duty, Doctor Who, Four Lions), the feature follows a pregnant factory worker who risks her health in order to keep her job.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 31-01-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix remakes BBC3 improvisational comedy Murder in Successville for US
BBC3 lines up third Hot Property
BBC3 doc traces People Just Do Nothing story
BBC3, Blu Hydrangea place Stitch in time
BBC3 drives into the Mist
BBC3 composes third run of Rap Game
BBC3 adapts Akala book as doc series
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Peacock to double original content spend to $3bn in 2022 but losses mount
WarnerMedia scales up content and production teams across Asia
Boat Rocker reimagines Robin Hood in new drama for Canada’s Global
Netflix, Spin Master's Mighty Express lays down tracks in Europe, NA
TF1 studio entertainment format Anything Goes travels to Russia-1