BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers

UK pubcaster the BBC’s youth-skewing network BBC Three, which is set to return as a linear channel tomorrow, has commissioned a factual drama feature about warehouse workers.

Life & Death in the Warehouse is directed and created by Joseph Bullman (Killed By My Debt, The Left Behind) and produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions.

New screenwriter Helen Black has written the 1×60’ factual drama, while Tracie Simpson and Aysha Rafaele serve as producer and executive producer respectively.

Life & Death in the Warehouse was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries, history and religion for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and Nick Andrews, head of content commissioning for BBC Wales. The commissioning editors are Emma Loach for BBC Factual and Julian Carey for BBC Wales.

Starring Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders, The Left Behind, Luther), Poppy Lee Friar (In My Skin, Ackley Bridge, My Name Is Leon) and Craig Parkinson (Line Of Duty, Doctor Who, Four Lions), the feature follows a pregnant factory worker who risks her health in order to keep her job.