Please wait...
Please wait...

BBC Three orders docuseries on Chloe Ayling kidnapping

Chloe Ayling was initially accused of faking her ordeal

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC has commissioned documentary series Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping for its youth-skewing BBC Three channel and VoD platform iPlayer from BBC Studios.

The three-part doc focuses on the 2017 kidnapping of glamour model Chloe Ayling in Italy by international criminal gang Black Death after they lured her to what she believed was a photoshoot in Milan. The series was commissioned by Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for BBC Documentaries, and Fiona Campbell, controller for youth audiences. BBC Studios holds global distribution rights.

C21 reporter 14-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Ex-C4 diversity chief Naomi Sesay blasts 'performative' and 'broken' TV industry
Return of the Mack as ITV orders gameshow format The 1% Club Rollover
Luma sets up studio Dream Lab LA to help Hollywood blend AI and creativity
YouTube to crack down on surge in low-quality AI-generated content
Look out for what follows YouTube, Animaj's Gregory Dray warns CMC delegates

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE