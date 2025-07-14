BBC Three orders docuseries on Chloe Ayling kidnapping

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC has commissioned documentary series Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping for its youth-skewing BBC Three channel and VoD platform iPlayer from BBC Studios.

The three-part doc focuses on the 2017 kidnapping of glamour model Chloe Ayling in Italy by international criminal gang Black Death after they lured her to what she believed was a photoshoot in Milan. The series was commissioned by Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for BBC Documentaries, and Fiona Campbell, controller for youth audiences. BBC Studios holds global distribution rights.