BBC Three follows MMA fighters Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann in docuseries

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned a docuseries following the lives and careers of MMA fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann for its youth-skewing channel BBC Three and streamer iPlayer.

Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey (8×30’) will follow the Liverpool natives’ journey inside and outside the cage as they take on the biggest fights of their lives, which will determine their legacy in the MMA world, all while juggling their relationships with friends and family.

The series is produced by Hello Mary and exec produced by the unscripted prodco’s founder and CEO Steve Regan and Sharyn Mills.

In other news the BBC has confirmed that the second season of Kin will launch soon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Produced by BRON Studios (Joker) and Headline Pictures (The Man in the High Castle), the BBC has acquired season two of the Irish crime drama from Fifth Season.