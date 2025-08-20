BBC Three calls for current affairs doc pitches for YouTube and iPlayer

ETVF: UK pubcaster the BBC is inviting indie producers to pitch current affairs documentaries for BBC Three, which will launch the content on YouTube as well as the corporation’s BVoD streamer iPlayer.

The commissioning opportunity was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival today and will enable five successful indies to make one single doc each.

BBC Three commissions content aimed at 16- to 34-year-olds, with a creative focus on ideas that can “engage young people by reflecting their experiences and priorities in an authentic way.” Successful docs must therefore be predominately set in the UK.

Fiona Campbell, controller for youth audience at BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, said: “We are looking for a maximum of five standout films from five different indies that uncover arresting characters, voices or perspectives that will resonate among 16-34s in the UK.

“We want indies to come to us with ideas that explore a riveting world, tell a gripping story, or show confronting perspectives that reflect issues facing young Brits today.”

Examples of one-off docs on BBC Three in recent years that would fit the bill include Inside Britain’s Kidnap Gangs, The Secret World of Sexual Health Clinics, Shame in the Game, Defending Digga D, Nudes4Sale, Hunting the Rolex Rippers, Secrets of the Multi-Level Millionaires and Hard Up.

Also in Edinburgh, the BBC today announced the launch of a digital accelerator programme for indie producers in the north-east of England, in partnership with North East Screen, which is designed to grow and strengthen the region’s digital production sector.

With £600,000 (US$810,140) total funding available, the programme aims to fast-track the growth of digital-first content companies in the north-east, combining direct investment with tailored mentoring and skills development to unlock long-term creative and commercial potential.

Over a nine- to 12-month period, up to four indies from the region will be selected to take part in the accelerator. Each will receive funding to develop and produce innovative content formats, for both the BBC and other platforms, from vertical video and live streams to creator collaborations and platform-native storytelling designed for TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and other platforms.

Selected companies will also receive ongoing support from BBC and North East Screen teams, including mentorship, and editorial and business guidance.

Campbell said: “Our ambition is to help create a thriving, sustainable digital production ecosystem in the North East, one that can generate IP for public service and commercial platforms alike.”