BBC, Sundance Now give UK, US homes to drama series The Last Anniversary

Forthcoming Australian drama series The Last Anniversary has been picked up in the UK and the US by the BBC and AMC Networks-owned Sundance Now streamer.

The six-part drama, based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel of the same name, is currently in post-production.

It was commissioned by Oz pay TV operator Foxtel for its Binge streaming service down under and produced by Nicole Kidman’s production company Blossom Films with collaborator Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Fifth Season.

Samantha Strauss (Nine Perfect Strangers, Dance Academy) serves as head writer, with John Polson (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Tell Me Your Secrets) directing all six episodes. Fifth Season also handles worldwide rights to the series and sealed the deals with the BBC and AMC Networks.

The cast is led by Teresa Palmer (The Clearing, A Discovery of Witches, The Fall Guy), Miranda Richardson (Good Omens, Spider) and Danielle Macdonald (The Tourist, Patti Cake$).

Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky are executive producing and Casey Haver co-executive producing for Made Up Stories with Per Saari and Nicole Kidman executive producing for Blossom Films alongside Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh for Binge. Strauss, Polson and Liane Moriarty are executive producers.

The novel published in 2014 revolves around an unsolved historical mystery, known as the Munro Baby Mystery, which took place on an island called Scribbly Gum and involved two sisters. The mystery is reanimated as mainland outsider Sophie Honeywell enters the small community and inherits the home where the event occurred.