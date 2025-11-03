BBC Studios’ Yakka Dee! spin-off from King Banana TV launched on YouTube

BBC Studios in the UK has launched a shortform series spin-off to preschool show Yakka Dee! on YouTube.

Produced by King Banana TV, the original Yakka Dee! Series teaches children early language skills and phonics and airs on CBeebies and streams on iPlayer.

The spin-off, Yakka Dee! What Can You See? (15×3’), guides the audience through a spotting game, turning watching into an interactive challenge that encourages observation, focus and language development.

The digital-first series is available on BBC Studios’ Yakka Dee! Toddler Learning YouTube channel, which, according to King Banana, has 1.8 million subscribers, 1.7 billion views and has been watched for 50.6 million hours.

Cecilia Persson, MD of kids and family at BBC Studios, said: “Yakka Dee! What Can You See? is an exciting evolution of the Yakka Dee! brand, designed to spark curiosity and deepen engagement in young learners.

“This new interactive format brings language development to life through play, helping children build essential skills while having fun. We’re proud to continue innovating with King Banana to deliver content that supports early learning and reflects the joyful spirit of Yakka Dee!”