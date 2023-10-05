BBC Studios ups EMEA sales execs Kinsman and Ransley, hires Endemol Shine alum

BBC Studios (BBCS) has promoted Chris Kinsman and Rebecca Ransley to new unscripted sales roles and hired former Endemol Shine Australia executive Beccy Green as head of production at its Bristol and Cardiff bases.

Kinsman and Ransley have been promoted to the newly created roles of senior VP of factual and senior VP of scripted respectively for BBCS’s content sales markets in EMEA.

Based in London and reporting to Nick Percy, president of global markets, Kinsman and Ransley will lead the teams responsible for coproduction and finished tape sales across EMEA.

They will work with BBCS’s content sales leads in global markets and North America, as well as with BBC Studios Production leadership.

Kinsman has spent almost 20 years working in EMEA at BBCS. Having worked across sales and coproductions in France and content sales in Italy and Iberia, he went on to lead the western Europe content sales team for factual.

Ransley has been with BBCS for a decade and has managed sales teams across multiple EMEA markets working with both local and global partners. In recent years she has worked on BBCS’s scripted output and its sales strategy across EMEA.

Before her time at BBCS, she held a variety of commercial and production roles at the BBC, including working on current affairs programme Panorama.

Former Endemol Shine Australia executive Green, meanwhile, has been named BBCS’s head of production, Bristol and Cardiff for the factual entertainment and events unit.

Reporting to the unit’s director of production, Katie Brewer, and working alongside creative director Juliet Rice, Green is charged with leading and developing the south-west UK production management teams across a range of output.

Green joins from Objective Media Group where she was head of production for non-scripted, having previously held the role of deputy head of production at TwoFour.

She previously held production editor roles at both Label1 Television Ltd and Endemol Shine Australia.

Recent productions Green has worked on include Lingo (CBS and ITV), Hospital (BBC), Operation Ouch (BBC), Alan Carr’s Picture Slam (BBC), Motorway Cops (Channel5/Paramount+), Secrets of the Universe with Tim Peake (Channel 5), and Educating Manchester (Channel 4).