BBC Studios to merge ANZ media and streaming unit with Asia business

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand’s media and streaming business is set to merge with the company’s Asian operations to form a unified Asia Pacific (APAC) unit.

The new division will be led by Robi Stanton, who has been elevated to the newly expanded role of president, APAC media and streaming.

Stranton was recruited in March as exec VP and general manager of global media and streaming for Australia and New Zealand, after previously serving as commercial director at CNN International. As part of her original remit, Stanton oversaw content sales, channels, streaming and ad sales in the region.

Describing the merged operations as the “next chapter,” Stanton said BBC Studios would be building “a more connected and agile business, focused on delivering world-class content and experiences to audiences across the [APAC] region.”

The company said the merger was part of a strategy to streamline its global operations and accelerate growth across key international markets.

“Bringing BBC Studios’ media and streaming business in ANZ and Asia together under Robi’s leadership is a strategic step forward. Robi brings clarity, energy and a sharp commercial lens to the region, and I’m confident this alignment will unlock new opportunities for growth and collaboration across APAC,” said Marcus Arthur, BBC Studios’ CEO of global channels, streaming and UKTV.