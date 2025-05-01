BBC Studios to launch streamer BBC NL+ in the Netherlands with KPN

BBC Studios (BBCS) is expanding its content offering for audiences in the Netherlands with the launch of new multi-genre VoD and streaming service BBC NL+ on KPN TV+.

The offering will be available to existing subscribers of KPN TV+, a Dutch service that combines live TV with streaming apps.

BBC NL+ will sit alongside BBCS’s linear channel BBC NL (formerly known as BBC First) and feature BBC programming across the genres of drama, comedy, factual entertainment, soaps, entertainment, lifestyle and natural history, all fully localised with Dutch subtitles.

Content to be offered includes scripted series such as upcoming six-part drama Outrageous, Vienna Blood, Call the Midwife, science series The Planets and factual specials from documentarian Louis Theroux.

Viewers will be able to live-stream BBC NL+ and watch selected dramas ahead of their linear transmission. The service will also offer access to FAST channels BBC Drama and Top Gear.

Bram Husken, senior VP and general manager, Benelux and Nordics, at BBCS, said: “The BBC brand has a long-standing history in the Netherlands and we are extremely proud to be expanding our offering for local audiences.

“This new video-on-demand and streaming platform is highly sought after with our viewers, and broadening our content mix with the introduction of BBC NL+ on KPN TV+ later this year will mean subscribers can enjoy even more powerful, entertaining and inspiring storytelling from the BBC and beyond, all with Dutch subtitles.”

Jochem de Jong, VP partnerships, TV and Entertainment, at KPN, added: “This is an important step in the further expansion of our entertainment offering. The high-quality programming from BBC Studios is a perfect complement to the best TV offering in the Netherlands, available via KPN.

“Through this collaboration, KPN customers will soon be able to enjoy the best entertainment with the launch of BBC NL+.”