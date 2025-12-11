Please wait...
Please wait...

BBC Studios, Telkomsel to roll out BBC channels

Family-friendly hit Hey Duggee

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios has partnered with telco Telkomsel to launch two new channels on IndihomeTV in Indonesia.

The first, BBC News, covers a mix of international news, sport, weather, business, current affairs and documentary programming. CBeebies, meanwhile, is the BBC’s flagship kids’ content brand, offering family-friendly shows such as Bluey and Hey Duggee. BBC News is now available on IndiHome TV channel 816 and CBeebies on channel 301

C21 reporter 11-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Trump says Netflix-WBD deal 'could be a problem' but praises Ted Sarandos
Channel 4 appoints Sky's Priya Dogra as chief executive
Paramount tries to derail Netflix's WBD deal with $108bn cash offer direct to shareholders
BBC Studios ANZ cuts roles in media and streaming unit after review
Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions to close in 2026

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE