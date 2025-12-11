BBC Studios, Telkomsel to roll out BBC channels

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios has partnered with telco Telkomsel to launch two new channels on IndihomeTV in Indonesia.

The first, BBC News, covers a mix of international news, sport, weather, business, current affairs and documentary programming. CBeebies, meanwhile, is the BBC’s flagship kids’ content brand, offering family-friendly shows such as Bluey and Hey Duggee. BBC News is now available on IndiHome TV channel 816 and CBeebies on channel 301