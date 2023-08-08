BBC Studios TalentWorks partners with Pinterest on two creative shortform series

BBC Studios and social media site Pinterest have partnered on two shortform series.

Funded by and launching on Pinterest today, emerging creators Emma Downer and Seun Ogunsola were commissioned to make original video content, each producing a 6×2’ series in collaboration with BBC Studios’ Bristol-based factual entertainment production team.

The pair received training and development from BBC Studios TalentWorks, including presenter training sessions, networking opportunities and mentorship.

Self-taught DIY expert Downer uses her series to make an outdoor kitchen from a mix of reclaimed and new materials, teaching viewers the skills needed and the fails to avoid.

Meanwhile, stylist Ogunsola’s series is inspired by both high-end designers and everyday influences, teaching viewers how to create an affordable capsule wardrobe using upcycled pieces of clothing.