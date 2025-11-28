BBC Studios’ South African prodco Rapid Blue names joint leaders

South African production company Rapid Blue, part of BBC Studios, has unveiled a new management structure with the promotion of two senior execs to head the company.

Refiloe Montso has joined as chief operating officer and Grant Flynn as chief creative officer. Together, they will serve as joint leaders of the company, driving innovation and creativity.

Founded in 1993, Rapid Blue is known for formats and original programming produced across genres, including reality, scripted and entertainment.

Its slate includes the forthcoming local adaptation of The Office for Showmax and KykNET, and the 11th series of Come Dine With Me South Africa for BBC Lifestyle on DStv.

Montso joined Rapid Blue as business and legal affairs manager in 2024 and has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s operational framework and ensuring compliance across productions.

Grant Flynn, who joined in 2021, has held positions including head of sales and development, head of creative development and head of business and commercial affairs.

Jacob De Boer, exec VP of global production at BBC Studios, said: “Refiloe and Grant bring great complementary skillsets and a dynamic partnership that will strengthen Rapid Blue’s position as a leader in African television. Their combined expertise ensures the company continues to thrive in an evolving media landscape and I’m confident in the future success of our South African production business.”

Refiloe and Grant will begin their new roles on December 1.