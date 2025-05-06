BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment

NRK alum Mirja Minjares has been appointed to the position of head of entertainment at BBC Studios Nordic Productions (BBCSNP).

Starting her role on June 1, Minjares will be based in Oslo, Norway, and report into Benedikte Minos, MD of BBC Studios Norway, and Jan Salling, head of BBCSNP.

She will be responsible for developing BBC Studios’ content strategy in Norway and boosting its programming slate.

Minjares boasts 20 years of experience across production, commissioning and senior project management in a range of roles at Norwegian media and entertainment companies. She joins BBCSNP from pubcaster NRK, where she served as commissioning editor.

Minjares has previously commissioned and produced projects such as Ultimate Entertainer, the first season of 24-Star Christmas Calendar and Dancing with the Stars.

Jan Salling said: “We have a clear vision of where we want to take BBCSNP and with Mirja on board, boosting BBC Studios’ unrivalled content slate, I am confident we will achieve our growth goals.

“Mirja brings invaluable expertise in the media industry, with impressive experience from commissioning, producing and developing award-winning Norwegian productions. I’m delighted that Mirja’s experience and creativity will be at the forefront of our ambitious plans.”

Minjares said: “BBC Studios has an impressive content slate, with stories that start conversations and change perspectives.

“I can’t wait to work with the team to drive expansion in Norway and across the Nordics, and to develop BBC Studios’ strong content slate to fit local tastes, as well as find and create new formats for the Norwegian and International market.”