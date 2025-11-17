BBC Studios Nordic Production appoints senior execs in Denmark, Norway

BBC Studios (BBCS) Nordic Production has made three leadership appointments in Denmark and Norway.

Chief operating officer Jens Villebro has been appointed managing director for Denmark, effective from December 1. He will retain his existing role alongside chief financial officer Kent Pedersen.

Villebro succeeds Daniel Svarts, who has been instrumental in building the Danish business. BBCS said it is also recruiting a programme director to work with Villebro and the wider team.

In Norway, Mirja Minjares has been named MD, effective from the December 1.

Currently head of entertainment for Norway, Minjares has been central in shaping the company’s creative output since joining the team earlier this year and will now lead the Norwegian production business into its next phase.

Also joining the Norwegian team on January 1 is Hans Lukas Hansen, who will take on the role of head of development.

Hansen brings experience in reality and entertainment formats, including NRK’s new reality series Code Red – The Lighthouse, as well as major franchises such as local versions of X Factor, Idol and Got Talent. He will work with Minjares and the existing team to drive development and sales across entertainment and reality.

Jacob De Boer, exec VP of global production at BBC Studios, said: “We’re very proud to strengthen our teams in Norway and Denmark and to recognise the outstanding talent within our own company. These appointments reflect our commitment to nurturing team members as well as investing in growing our three local production businesses”

BBC Studios Nordic Production continues to expand its slate across the region. In Norway, Verdens Verste Publikum (Silence is Golden) will launch on NRK in early 2026. BBC Studios Norway is also in pre-production for a new reality series for NRK to be produced in May 2026. In addition, youth drama Klassen – The First Years has been recommissioned for new seasons in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.