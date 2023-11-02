BBC Studios makes new hires and promotions in Benelux, Nordics & MENA

BBC Studios has today announced a series of appointments in Benelux, Nordics & MENA as part of its continuing plan to build its commercial business in the region.

Based in Amsterdam, Bram Husken has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of Benelux.

He was most recently VP of content distribution and management for Benelux, Nordics & RCIS at Paramount Global where he was responsible for overseeing the strategic partnerships for content distribution, as well as contributing to setting up a joint-venture to launch the SkyShowtime streaming service in several European territories.

During his time at Paramount/Viacom, Husken held several senior positions including general counsel for Northern Europe. Prior to this he worked as a private practice lawyer focused on Intellectual Property.

Also based in Amsterdam, Hale Mouritz has been promoted to the newly created position of director of programming, Western Europe for services in Benelux and Nordics.

Mouritz will lead the Benelux and Nordics programming teams, leading on the editorial and content strategy and scheduling initiatives for BBC-branded services in the regions, as well as spearheading the brand and awareness growth of BBC Studios’ local presence.

Mouritz joined BBC Studios in Amsterdam in June 2021 as head of programming for Western Europe where she was and continues to be responsible for the performance of both linear and related VoD services. Under this tenure, she oversaw the rebrand of BBC Studios’ Nordic channels, launching new services BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+.

Andrea Raman, meanwhile, has been promoted to business development director for Nordic, MENA, Turkey in which she will be responsible for the distribution partnerships of BBC Studios-branded services within these regions. Based in London, Raman will also lead on the development of new business and commercial strategic partnerships, curating packages of BBC brands and content with third-party partnerships.

Raman joined BBC Studios earlier this year having previously worked with international brands such as ESPN Star Sports, MGM, CNBC and A+E Networks.

Responsibilities held previously by Simon Cottle, VP of affiliate sales for Western Europe, will be split regionally between Husken and Raman within their new roles when he retires later this year.