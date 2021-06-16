Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec

BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec

Chris Cole and Kelly Miller

BBC Studios (BBCS) Americas has appointed Endeavor Content exec Kelly Miller as senior VP of scripted strategy and promoted Chris Cole to exec VP of strategic partnerships.

BBCS Americas is the US outpost of the UK pubcaster’s commercial arm. Miller will be responsible for US-based scripted coproductions from the company’s LA office, while New York-based Cole will oversee its existing partnerships. Both will report to Dina Vangelisti, executive VP of content sales for BBCS Americas.

At Endeavor Content, the distribution and content-finance arm of US entertainment group Endeavor, Miller spent three years as senior VP of international strategy. Before that, she worked on originals and global coproductions for online video platform Vimeo, having previously been part of the content acquisitions team at US streamer Hulu.

Cole has been promoted from senior VP for content distribution. Before moving across to BBCS Americas almost a decade ago, he was head of development at the BBC’s Natural History Unit in the UK.

Vangelisti said: “This is well-deserved recognition for Chris, who has been an important leader of the Americas sales team for the last nine years. His inner knowledge of the BBC, as well as the UK and US television industries, has proven to be invaluable to the growth of the sales business over his tenure.

“Kelly, with her diverse media background and significant network, will offer a fresh view and enable us to offer our clients – and thus audiences – the valuable British content they love.”

olihammett
Oli Hammett 16-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec Studio21 script comp opens for entries Jon Bernthal turns Gigolo for Showtime BMP teams up with comedian Seales Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms YouTube, Znak put Rock in hard place Peacock celebrates female ’96 Olympic champs Super RTL sets sail with Lana Longbeard Disney EMEA puts originals over reboots Film London unveils animation strategy Omens Studios brings Ecosaurs to Annecy Fuse content heads to rlaxx TV, MTN NBC tears up Manifest TBS, CJ ENM team up for Japanese remakes NBCUniversal Int'l Networks finds Paradise CBS Reality orders Polish crime originals Nelvana to shop Property Bros kids' show Freeform set for another Cruel Summer Cartoon Network's Pitt spotlights folklore Bodega boosts production, dev teams Virgin does Big Deal with BiggerStage, Fox

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows