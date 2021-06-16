BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec

BBC Studios (BBCS) Americas has appointed Endeavor Content exec Kelly Miller as senior VP of scripted strategy and promoted Chris Cole to exec VP of strategic partnerships.

BBCS Americas is the US outpost of the UK pubcaster’s commercial arm. Miller will be responsible for US-based scripted coproductions from the company’s LA office, while New York-based Cole will oversee its existing partnerships. Both will report to Dina Vangelisti, executive VP of content sales for BBCS Americas.

At Endeavor Content, the distribution and content-finance arm of US entertainment group Endeavor, Miller spent three years as senior VP of international strategy. Before that, she worked on originals and global coproductions for online video platform Vimeo, having previously been part of the content acquisitions team at US streamer Hulu.

Cole has been promoted from senior VP for content distribution. Before moving across to BBCS Americas almost a decade ago, he was head of development at the BBC’s Natural History Unit in the UK.

Vangelisti said: “This is well-deserved recognition for Chris, who has been an important leader of the Americas sales team for the last nine years. His inner knowledge of the BBC, as well as the UK and US television industries, has proven to be invaluable to the growth of the sales business over his tenure.

“Kelly, with her diverse media background and significant network, will offer a fresh view and enable us to offer our clients – and thus audiences – the valuable British content they love.”