BBC Studios Germany steps up scripted, entertainment ambitions with new hires

BBC Studios (BBCS) has appointed Eva Holtmann and Susen Schadwinkel to its team in Germany as it scales up scripted and entertainment production in the country.

Holtmann is joining as head of fiction in September and will be based in Cologne, tasked with exploiting BBCS’s scripted formats catalogue as well as developing original and local stories.

She will build on an existing development slate helmed by executive producers Lea Gamula and Jessica Wirdemann, who will report to Holtmann, and the trio will build and execute BBCS Germany’s fiction strategy.

Holtmann previously spent over seven years at Bantry Bay Productions as executive producer, where she was responsible for developing, selling and producing a wide range of productions spanning theatrical feature films, TV movies, series and sitcoms.

Holtmann has over two decades’ experience in development, financing, production, coproduction and acquisitions in the TV and film industry.

As well as stepping up its scripted productions, BBCS Germany is also expanding its entertainment category under the leadership of Markus Templin, with the appointment of Schadwinkel as executive producer for entertainment.

BBCS continues to scale its business in Germany following the recent production of 1% Quiz for Sat1.

Schadwinkel joins this month from Constantin Entertainment, having also held executive producer roles at Endemol Shine, Brainpool and RedSeven. For BBCS Germany, she will be responsible for delivering the next season The 1% Club and will also be driving large-scale entertainment commissions together with Templin.

It comes after UFA Show & Factual producer Kai Krabbenhöft joined BBCS Germany as head of development for entertainment in May, responsible for format adaptation and original development activities.

Phil Schmid, MD at BBCS Germany, said: “Bringing in more formidable talent is a reflection of our ambition in Germany and we are now really moving from our launch phase in the market to scaling our business, with great people at its heart.”