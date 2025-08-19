BBC Studios Germany launches comedy, reality label, appoints Nina Etspüler as head

BBC Studios Germany is expanding into the comedy and reality genres with the launch of a dedicated label based in Munich led by Leonine Studios’ Nina Etspüler.

Etspüler will join BBC Studios (BBCS) on January 1, 2026, having spent the past five years at Leonine Studios, where she is currently co-head of entertainment and MD at Madame Zheng Production.

BBCS said the strategic move builds on its Germany unit’s strong position in scripted and entertainment programming while responding to the rising demand for comedy and reality content in the German TV and streaming market.

In her new role as producer and executive producer, Etspüler will work with the BBCS Germany team in Cologne to establish and grow the new label.

The initial focus will be on adapting hit BBC formats for the German market and developing original IP for broadcasters and streaming platforms, while also forging new relationships with creative talent and on-air personalities.

Etspüler, whose career also includes senior roles at Red Arrow Studios, Florida TV and ProSiebenSat.1, has produced comedy formats such as The Teddy Teclebrhan Show, Heinz Strunk’s Last Exit Schinkenstraße and Sträter’s Problem Zones during her time with Leonine and its prodco I&U TV.

It comes as BBCS Germany has grown its entertainment activities in recent years under the leadership of Markus Templin.

Phil Schmid, MD, BBCS Germany, said: “Nina Etspüler is one of the most respected and creative leaders in our industry. She brings exceptional experience in development, production, and format adaptation, as well as an outstanding network spanning broadcasters, streaming services, artists, and creatives.

“This is a perfect strategic fit for our ambitions in Germany and an equally strong match on a personal level. With Nina joining in January 2026, alongside our fantastic entertainment team led by Markus Templin and our growing fiction division under Eva Holtmann, we look forward with confidence and excitement to the next chapter of BBC Studios Germany’s growth.”

Etspüler said: “My time at Leonine Studios was exciting and formative. I’m proud to have built Madame Zheng Production into an established player in the fields of reality, factual entertainment, and reportage, together with my co-managing director Tina Wagner and a fantastic team.

“Now I’m looking forward to a role with a more international focus at BBC Studios Germany. Together, we aim to develop and adapt innovative comedy and reality formats for the German market and continue the success story of BBC Studios in Germany.”