BBC Studios Entertainment hires Fernando de Jesus to head development label

CONTENT LONDON: BBC Studios Entertainment has appointed Rare TV’s former creative director Fernando de Jesus to launch a new development label focused on unscripted entertainment formats and premium factual entertainment.

Sitting within the development division, headed by Karl Warner, exec VP of BBC Studios Entertainment and Digital Development, the label will build a range of series and formats across entertainment, factual entertainment, game and competition.

The appointment was revealed by Zai Bennett, BBC Studios Productions CEO and chief creative officer, at Content London today.

Production will be led by BBC Studios Entertainment, the production arm whose credits include Strictly Come Dancing, Dragons’ Den and The Weakest Link. Distribution of all IP will be via BBC Studios.

With over a decade of experience developing unscripted series, premium doc formats and global franchises, de Jesus has produced shows for Netflix, Fox, Disney+, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Nat Geo, Tubi and RTÉ.

Most recently creative director at Rare TV, de Jesus led creative strategy across unscripted docs and formats for global audiences. His team originated new projects including Trace, Track, Get My Car Back (BBC), Futureville (RTÉ) and forthcoming series for Channel 4 and Disney+.

Prior to Rare, de Jesus served as creative director at Studio Ramsay Global, working across the UK, US and Europe. There, he expanded the company beyond its food and linear TV heritage, developing new formats across game, branded, digital, scripted and animated content.

De Jesus said: “I’m genuinely buzzing to join Karl, Suzy and all the brilliant minds at BBC Studios Entertainment. With the support of this world-class global content studio behind us, I’m excited to lead the new label and create the next wave of ambitious entertainment formats and premium mischief – all with real heart, big humour and plenty of style.”

Warner added: “Fernando’s range – from global formats to innovative digital first content – makes him uniquely placed to build a fresh label with major creative firepower. No idea will be too big or too ambitious for our award-winning production teams. We can’t wait for him to get started.”